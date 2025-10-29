Apple's iPad mini to feature water resistance and OLED display

Apple is gearing up for a version of the iPad mini that has a more water-resistant design, according to Bloomberg. The updated casing would offer similar resistance to the iPhone, making it safer for everyday use in wet environments like a bath or a pool area.

Additionally, Apple has also created a new speaker system for the iPad mini that works on vibration-based technology, allowing the speaker holes in the device to be removed. Eliminating the speaker holes would reduce areas where water could enter the iPad mini.

Unlike the iPhone, which uses adhesive and gaskets for water protection around speaker holes and other entry points, the iPad mini design differs. The current iPad mini lacks an official water resistance rating and should not be exposed to water.

The iPhone boasts an IP68 water resistance rating, enabling it to endure submersion in water up to six meters for half an hour. However, Apple’s iPad mini’s potential IP rating remains undisclosed.

The next-generation version of the iPad mini could also feature an OLED display, with the update potentially coming as soon as 2026. Apple last refreshed the iPad mini in 2024 with the 7th-generation model.

The OLED display technology and improved water resistance are expected to be somewhat expensive, and Apple could charge up to $100 more for the upgraded device. Currently, the iPad mini is priced starting at $499.