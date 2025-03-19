Approval of ‘Personal Data Protection Bill’ further delayed

The approval of Pakistan’s much-anticipated Personal Data Protection Bill has been delayed once again, according to the Ministry of IT, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Information Technology (IT) has requested an additional 14 days to finalize the draft. This update was communicated to the Senate Standing Committee on IT.

According to officials, the revised draft of the bill has already been shared with relevant stakeholders, and their feedback is currently under review.

Consultations on key clauses are ongoing to ensure a comprehensive and effective lawmaking framework and to avoid further delay.

The Ministry of IT has expressed its commitment to finalizing the personal data protection bill draft within the next two weeks.

The finalized version will be presented to the inter-ministerial committee for review, following which it will be submitted for approval with no further delay to the federal cabinet and other official stakeholders.

The ministry has assured that all legal requirements and processes will be completed to ensure the successful passage of the Personal Data Protection Bill.

