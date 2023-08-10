APS suspects’ cases transfer to sessions court challenged in PHC

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday heard plea against transfer of APS accused cases to sessions court from ATC, ARY News reported.

A high court bench comprised of Justice Naeem Anwar and Justice Dr. Khursheed Iqbal heard the case.

“Accused Shakeel was arrested in 2019 in the Army Public School attack case,” Additional Advocate General (AAG) Danial Chamkani told the court. “The case was being heard in an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC). The ATC has now transferred the case to the sessions court,” AAG said in his arguments.

“Accused Shakeel has been underage, below 18 years. The court has sent the case to the sessions court on the ground of the age of the accused,” AAG said.

The ATC has shifted the case to the ATC on the basis of a decision of the Peshawar High Court, AAG said.

The government lawyer pleaded to the court to declare the ATC court’s decision of transferring the case to the sessions court as null and void.

The bench summoned record of the case and adjourned further hearing until August 23.