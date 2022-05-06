Former cricketer Aqib Javed suggests ‘Azam Khan should quit cricket’

Former bowler of the National Cricket team, Aqib Javed shared a piece of advice for rising player Azam Khan, who suggested the starlet should quit cricket.

Aqib Javed – who was the part of the 1992 winning squad – appeared in ARY News’ Eid special ‘Sports Room’ with his wife Farzana Aqib on Thursday and gave some fiery responses to questions put forward by host Najeeb ul Hasnain.

While sharing some words of wisdom for young cricketers, Javed suggested that Umar Akmal should focus primarily on Club cricket, while he advised Ahmed Shahzad to do the same.

“Hasan Ali should work on his fitness,” he told the host. “Azam Khan should either quit cricket or else transform himself into a cricketer.”

For young batsman Haider Ali, Javed suggested ‘he should improve on his technique’.

Speaking about the historic win of Lahore Qalandars in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League, Javed said, “It was a result of pure hard work, the celebrations for the victory would have continued way longer, had it not clashed with the holy month of Ramadan.”

During a rapid-fire segment, Javed dubbed Sohaib Maqsood as the ‘laziest player’. “Haris Sohail is quite lazy as well as Azam Khan,” he detailed.

Furthermore, Javed revealed that ‘no one is more humorous than Atif Rana’, while, he recalled former cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq’s world cup innings as ‘iconic’.

Moreover, in comparison between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, he mentioned that Babar is his favorite. On the other hand, among Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Shah Afridi, he believed Afridi is better as he has proven his mettle in ODIs and test matches as well.

