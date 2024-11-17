Aqib Javed likely to be appointed as Pakistan’s white-ball coach

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer Aqib Javed is poised to be appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball coach, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is nearing a decision on appointing a local coach on a permanent basis.

Discussions are underway to assign Javed the role for the upcoming Zimbabwe series, starting November 24, and beyond.

The decision comes after the resignation of Gary Kirsten, which was accepted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

After Gary Kirsten’s resignation as Pakistan’s white-ball head coach, PCB appointed Jason Gillespie as the interim coach for the white-ball format during the upcoming tour of Australia.

The PCB made the announcement of interim coach through a post on their official X account, previously knows as Twitter.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced Jason Gillespie will coach the Pakistan men’s cricket team on next month’s white-ball tour of Australia after Gary Kirsten submitted his resignation, which was accepted,” the cricket board posted.

Why did Kirsten resign as head coach?

Sources prior to the matter disclosed that a rift has developed between Pakistan’s newly-appointed coaches, Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The tension stems from the board’s decision to strip the coaching duo of selection powers.

Sources further revealed that Kirsten, although silent publicly, is disappointed by the shift. He feels sidelined by the rising influence of the current selection committee, particularly in selection discussions and captaincy decisions.

The coaching duo was appointed to revitalize Pakistan’s cricket team, but the PCB’s decision has limited their roles, say source.