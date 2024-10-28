Gary Kirsten ‘quits’ as Pakistan’s white-ball coach amid rift with PCB

LAHORE: Gary Kirsten has resigned as the head coach of Pakistan’s ODI and T20I sides, just six months after his appointment in April 2024, ARY News reported on Monday citing sources.

The former South African cricketer was appointed as white-ball head coach by the PCB on a two-year contract in April 2024.

The South African legend Garry Kirsten’s resignation comes at a crucial time when Pakistan is set to tour Australia for a three-match ODI series commencing on November 4.

Sources prior to the matter disclosed that a rift has developed between Pakistan’s newly-appointed coaches, Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The tension stems from the board’s decision to strip the coaching duo of selection powers.

Sources further revealed that Kirsten, although silent publicly, is disappointed by the shift. He feels sidelined by the rising influence of the current selection committee, particularly in selection discussions and captaincy decisions.

The coaching duo was appointed to revitalize Pakistan’s cricket team, but the PCB’s decision has limited their roles, say source.

It should be noted here that after Pakistan lost the first Test against England, a new selection panel – a third in three months – was announced. Aaqib, Aleem Dar, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq and Hassan Cheema were on it, while the coaches and captain were taken off.

An official statement from the PCB regarding Garry Kirsten’s resignation is anticipated soon.

O Sunday, the PCB announced the central contracts for the 2024-25 international season, along with the squads for the tours to Australia and Zimbabwe. The reports suggest that Kirsten expressed his disagreements over the squads.

The cricket board also appointed wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan as the captain for Pakistan’s white-ball team ahead of the upcoming tours of Australia and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan squad for Australia

ODI squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (vc) and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

T20I squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (wk), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan.