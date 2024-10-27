Mohammad Rizwan named Pakistan’s white-ball captain

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Rizwan as the white-ball captain.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi made the announcement on Sunday during a press conference, which he attended with Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, and selection committee member Aqib Javed.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha has been appointed as the vice-captain of Pakistan’s white-ball team.

The announcement came as the Pakistan team is set to tour Australia, where they will play three ODIs and three T20Is from November 4 to November 18.

The national side will then depart for Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series and as many T20Is played from 24 November to 5 December.

Earlier, star batter Babar Azam and pacers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi who were given rest for the last two Tests against England, returned as the PCB announced the squads for the the upcoming two tours.

While the star players will play all the matches against Australia, they will be rested for the Zimbabwe tour.

Similarly, newly-appointed white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan will be available for the whole of Australia tour and Zimbabwe ODIs, however, he will be rested from the Zimbabwe T20Is.

It is worth mentioning here that the wicketkeeping batter emerged as the strongest contender for the white-ball team’s captaincy after Babar Azam stepped down from the role earlier this year.

Last month, reports emerged that PCB officials were asked to hold consultations with Mohammad Rizwan for team selection.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Tour

ODI SQUAD: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

T20I SQUAD: Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan.

Pakistan Squad for Zimbabwe Tour

ODI SQUAD: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir.

T20I SQUAD: Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan.