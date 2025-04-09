‘US doctors didn’t inquire about PTI founder’s release’

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah the visiting United States (US) doctors did not discuss release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan during their meeting, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media outside Jati Umra, Rana Sanaullah, who is also the President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab chapter, said that the doctors might have only inquired about Imran Khan’s well-being.

The prime minister’s special assistant once again urged Imran Khan to engage in dialogue with other political parties to resolve ongoing issues.

“Imran Khan was previously open to discussions with the establishment but his willingness to talk to political parties could lead to a resolution of the current impasse,” Rana Sanaullah said.

He criticised KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for missing the Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 2025, stating that his absence reflects poorly on his commitment to representing his province.

On the issue of canals on Indus River, Rana Sanaullah said that Punjab has no intention of stealing water from Sindh and that water distribution issues will be resolved through mutual understanding.

He expressed concerns about ‘PTI’s social media brigade’, stating that it poses a problem for everyone, despite the right to free speech.

Meanwhile, Rana Sanaullah also announced plans to launch a public outreach campaign to further organise the party, starting with Punjab and potentially expanding to other provinces with Nawaz Sharif’s visits.

“It has been decided to start a public outreach campaign. Right now, we are starting outreach campaigns in Punjab. Nawaz Sharif will also visit other provinces to hold public gatherings there”.