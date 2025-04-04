PTI founder ‘tasks’ CM Gandapur to resolve party issues in KP

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has assigned KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur the task of resolving the party’s internal issues through mutual understanding, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the differences among PTI’s leadership in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa persists.

Sources revealed that Gandapur has also been entrusted with resolving issues between Azam Swati and the Speaker of the KP Assembly. Meanwhile, provincial president Junaid Akbar met with senior leader Shaukat Yousafzai to discuss party matters.

Yousafzai has been directed to meet with other party leaders to put an end to groupings within the party. He is also expected to arrange a meeting between Chief Minister Ali Amin and party provincial president Junaid Akbar, sources revealed.

Confirming his meeting with Akbar, Yousafzai stated that serious efforts are being made to resolve issues through mutual understanding.

He stated that there is a need to avoid conflicts that could negatively impact the party’s future alliances.

The rift within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deepened as incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan earlier directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati to step down.

This development followed a recent move by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to de-notify Additional Advocate General Noroz Khan, amid reports of internal disagreements between Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and central PTI leader Mohammad Atif Khan.

Speaking to the media after meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, senior PTI leader Azam Khan Swati said that he met the PTI founder along with two other individuals.

According to Swati, Imran Khan instructed that if the KP Committee investigating corruption allegations against party leaders reached a conclusion, then Speaker Babar Swati should resign.

Azam Swati also informed Imran Khan about the corruption issues in Mansehra and reassured him that Salman Akram Raja would not betray him.

Additionally, Swati discussed concerns regarding Junaid Akbar, President of PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the PTI founder. Swati said Imran Khan directed that Akbar’s appointments be immediately reversed.