Audio leaked; KP CM seeks resignation from Additional Advocate General

PESHAWAR: A leaked audio recording has surfaced, allegedly involving Qazi Anwar Advocate, President of the Insaf Lawyers Forum, and Additional Advocate General KPK Nauroz Khan. ARY News reported on Saturday.

The leaked audio recording reportedly highlights dissatisfaction from the Chief Minister regarding weak arguments presented by Nauroz Khan in an anti-corruption inquiry case against PTI Member of the National Assembly Atif Khan.

In the alleged audio, Qazi Anwar is heard stating that the Chief Minister instructed him to demand Nauroz Khan’s resignation due to the subpar arguments, which were also reflected in the order sheet.

The order sheet reportedly mentioned a compromise between the parties involved, prompting the Chief Minister to call for Nauroz Khan’s removal.

In response, Nauroz Khan sent an audio message to PTI leader Atif Khan, clarifying that he had not objected to the case’s adjournment.

Nauroz Khan claimed that the authorities were penalizing him for not concluding the case promptly.



In the leaked audio recording, he firmly stated that he would not resign and accused officials of preparing a forged resignation letter. He also instructed relevant offices not to process any resignation notification without verification.

Nauroz Khan emphasized his commitment to fulfilling his responsibilities at the Advocate General’s Office, reiterating his refusal to step down.

The leak may lead to greater scrutiny of government processes and decisions, especially in high-profile cases.

The situation raises serious legal and ethical concerns. It questions the handling of sensitive information and highlights the need for stricter regulations to prevent unauthorized recordings and leaks.

The incident could prompt discussions about privacy and the ethical standards required in professional and governmental settings, influencing future policies and protocols.

Overall, such incidents can have a lasting impact on governance, public trust, and the political landscape.