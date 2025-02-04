Fazlur Rehman demands CEC resignation for holding ‘rigged’ elections

ISLAMABAD: The Grand Opposition Alliance, led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), held a meeting, to discuss the current political situation in the country and explore possibilities for expanding movement against the government, ARY News reported.

The meeting held at the residence of PTI leader Asad Qaiser in Islamabad was attended by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) head Mahmood Achakzai, Awam Pakistan Party chief Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and senior politician Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.

Other key figures in attendance in the Grand Opposition Alliance meeting included Allama Nasir Abbas, Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, and Asad Qaiser.

According to sources, the meeting focused on discussing the current political situation in the country and exploring possibilities for a potential alliance against the government.

The leaders also deliberated on a plan of action for the proposed alliance, indicating a unified effort to address the country’s challenges.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded resignation from the Chief Election Commissioner for holding ‘rigged’ elections on February 8 last year.

He said that during the meeting all parties adopted the stance that the elections were ‘rigged’.

“Chief Election Commissioner should resign immediately. Those in power should resign and announce new elections.” The JUI-F chief said that consultation for achieving objectives will continue.

“Those who do not have the mandate of the people have no right to rule the country,” Maulana Fazlur Rehman added.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that opposition leaders discussed the country’s political, economic, and security situation, adding that Grand Opposition Alliance meetings for the future plan of action will continue.

“All parties were of the view that the government is unrepresentative and was imposed,” he added.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that new elections are the only solution to the country’s problems. He said that during the meeting, they agreed that the all political prisoners should be released.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser said that concerns were expressed over the situation prevailing in the country, adding that the struggle for constitutional rights will continue.