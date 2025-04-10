At least 11 dumpers, tankers set on fire in Karachi after motorcycle accident

KARACHI: At least 11 dumpers and tankers were set on fire in violent protests in Karachi following a motorcyclist crushed by a heavy traffic in North Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, following an accident involving a speeding dumper truck and a motorcyclist in Nagan Chowrangi area, at least 11 heavy vehicles, including trucks and dumpers, were set on fire across different areas of Karachi.

The motorcyclist injured in the Nagan Chowrangi accident was identified as 23-year-old Daniyal, who is currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

Five dumpers were set ablaze near the North Karachi Power House area, while at Madiha Stop in North Karachi, protesters torched three water tankers and an ice truck.

Additionally, in Surjani Town near Baba Mor, angry protesters set a water tanker on fire. Upon receiving reports of the incidents, a large police contingent arrived at the scenes.

With the help of the fire brigade, the blazes were extinguished, and efforts were made to remove the burnt vehicles from the sites.

Earlier, in an interview with ARY News, DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah stated that digital monitoring of heavy traffic would help prevent traffic accidents.

DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah has mandated the installation of front and back-view cameras in dumpers to help determine fault in case of accidents.

The decision come amid increasing number of road accidents caused by heavy vehicles.

According to DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah’s directives, trackers will also be installed in all dumpers operating on Karachi’s roads to monitor their movements by the traffic police from its control room.