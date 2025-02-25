Karachi traffic police to monitor dumpers’ speed using trackers

KARACHI: The traffic police have decided to install cameras and trackers in dumpers to monitor their speed and issue challans for overspeeding, ARY News reported on Tuesday.,

In an interview with ARY News, DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah stated that digital monitoring would help prevent traffic accidents, adding that the system will be extended to other heavy vehicles once it proves successful.

DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah has mandated the installation of front and back-view cameras in dumpers to help determine fault in case of accidents.

The decision come amid increasing number of road accidents caused by heavy vehicles.

According to DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah’s directives, trackers will also be installed in all dumpers operating on Karachi’s roads to monitor their movements by the traffic police from its control room.

In a meeting with the Dumpers Association, DIG Traffic secured their agreement to comply with the new safety measures.

The trackers will help detect over-speeding and traffic challan will be issued for violation of speed limit of 60 km/hour, while a digital monitoring system will be set up at the DIG Traffic office to oversee compliance.

He emphasized that traffic accidents have become a major problem in Karachi, with citizens identifying dumpers as a significant cause of fatalities.

Pir Muhammad Shah also recalled the transporters’ perspective, noting that dumper drivers are often blamed in accidents, even when they are not at fault.

DIG Traffic urged transporters to install cameras in dumpers to prove themselves innocent and eveidence based investigation to be carried out in case of incidents.