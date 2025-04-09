Wheat deregulation, free market policy announced in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken a ‘historical’ step in agricultural reform by approving the Wheat Deregulation and introducing a free-market policy.



This transformative decision removes restrictions on the inter-provincial transportation of wheat, enabling farmers to access competitive markets and secure better prices for their produce.

“With the permission to transport wheat freely from Punjab, farmers will now be able to reap the full value of their harvest,” stated the Chief Minister. The free market policy is expected to significantly enhance market dynamics and empower farmers across the province.

In another landmark decision, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced that wheat procurement this year will be conducted through the private sector.

For the first time in Punjab’s history, private entities will play a pivotal role in purchasing wheat, marking a shift from traditional government-led procurement methods. This initiative aims to foster competition among buyers, ultimately benefiting farmers with improved pricing and market accessibility.

The Punjab government’s commitment to farmer-friendly policies under CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership continues to drive agricultural sustainability and economic growth in the region.

The wheat deregulation and private sector involvement are expected to set new benchmarks in liberalizing the agricultural market.

The wheat deregulation and free market policy aligns with Punjab’s broader strategy to boost agricultural productivity. Farmers have been lauded for achieving record-breaking wheat production.

The government has also distributed 1,000 tractors free of cost to wheat growers, further supporting their efforts. These initiatives reflect the administration’s dedication to empowering farmers and enhancing agricultural sustainability.

Earlier, In this regard, CM Punjab Minister Maryam Nawaz chaired a high-level meeting. She expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the farmers of Punjab, commending their dedication and efforts in achieving record-breaking wheat production.

During the meeting, the government’s initiative to distribute 1,000 tractors free of cost to wheat farmers was highlighted as a significant step toward enhancing agricultural productivity.

Additionally, the Punjab government approved a landmark wheat procurement policy, allowing the free transportation of wheat across the province to further support farmers and streamline market accessibility.