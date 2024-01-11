‘Aquaman’ actor Jason Momoa shocks fans

Aquaman actor, Jason Momoa, in a new docuseries – a series of program provide facts and information about a subject without any fictional elements – stated that he currently has no home to live in as he reveals his living status.

Jason Momoa dropped a surprising revelation about his living situation on the upcoming docuseries ‘On the Roam.’

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the DC hero disclosed, ‘Bro, I don’t even have a home right now. I live on the road. So, I’m down to New Zealand to start Minecraft. I hope everyone loves it.’

Scheduled to premiere on January 18 on Max, the documentary captures Momoa meeting various artisans in New Zealand who specialize in creating artistic pieces from old items such as bikes and choppers.

In the trailer, Jason provides glimpses of his nomadic life, saying, ‘I’m always in these weird places. You’re gonna find me on the road. It happens all the time. They’re like, ‘What the hell are you doing in our hometown?”

He expressed his love for the idea of immersing himself in everyday life, sharing, ‘I love the idea of just being with everyday people and doing my craft, which is filming, and then showing them. And so, I think through doing that for so long, I got to be curious about it.'”