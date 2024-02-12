AR Rahman lauds young musician’s ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’ rendition – Watch

Indian music maestro, AR Rahman applauded a new age rendition of his song ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’ by a rising musician.

Young music producer and composer Bharat Goel recently recreated the music of A.R. Rahman’s hit track ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’, using an impromptu piece of singer Arijit Singh from a red carpet.

The clip went viral on social media, becoming one of the most-watched reels with over 1.4 million views on the musician’s Instagram page, and eventually reached the music legend as well, who reposted the video on his page, giving a thumbs-up to Goel’s rendition.

Overwhelmed by the response, particularly from the music maestro himself, Bharat Goel said, “I am beyond thrilled to have the privilege of collaborating with AR Rahman on Instagram. His validation of my work is truly humbling and inspiring.”

AR Rahman is known for his groundbreaking music and international collaborations, and has credits for several hit music albums of films. He has been the recipient of top national and international honours for his creative contributions including Oscars, BAFTA, Grammy, Golden Globes, Filmfare, IIFA and National Film Awards among several others.

Meanwhile, the award-winning, 9-track album for Imtiaz Ali’s directorial ‘Tamasha’, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, was composed by Rahman, whereas, Arijit Singh and Alka Yagnik lent their vocals to the song ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’.

