AR Rahman, Saira Banu announce divorce after 29 years of marriage

Indian music composer AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, have taken a ‘difficult decision’ to part ways after 29 years of marriage, local media reported.

The development was confirmed by Saira Banu’s lawyer, Vandana Shah, who termed it as a ‘difficult decision’, according to a report by an Indian media outlet.

“After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr. AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship,” the lawyer said in a statmen.

“Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time,” the statement added.

“Mrs Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life.”

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for… — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 19, 2024

Moments after Saira Banu lawyer’s statment, AR Rahman also took to X and wrote, ““We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts”.

“Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”

AR Rahman and Saira Banu tied the knot in 1995 and share three children together, Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.