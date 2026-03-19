Arab and Islamic FMs condemn Iranian attacks at Riyadh meeting

A high-level meeting of Arab and Islamic foreign ministers convened in Riyadh, where participating countries issued a strong joint condemnation of Iran’s recent actions in the region.

The session attended by foreign ministers from Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Egypt, and Syria, underscored a unified stance against escalating tensions.

In a joint communiqué, ministers strongly condemned Iran’s ballistic missile and drone attacks, expressing deep concern over strikes targeting civilian populations and critical infrastructure. The participants described attacks on Gulf states, as well as Jordan, Azerbaijan, and Turkiye, as unjustifiable and in violation of international norms.

The meeting called on Iran to immediately cease hostilities and adhere to international law, while emphasising the right of states to self-defence under the United Nations Charter. Ministers also urged Tehran to adopt principles of good neighbourliness, reduce tensions, and refrain from interference in the internal affairs of regional countries.

The communiqué further demanded that Iran halt support, funding, and arming of militias, while stressing the importance of safeguarding global maritime routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb, from potential threats.

Participants also called for the implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and reaffirmed support for the sovereignty and stability of Lebanon, alongside condemning Israeli actions described as aggressive and expansionist.

The ministers concluded by pledging continued consultation and coordination to ensure peace, security, and stability across the region.