Arab-Islamic leaders to gather in Qatar over Israeli aggression

DOHA, QATAR: In response to recent Israeli airstrikes on Doha, which targeted Qatar’s capital and increased tensions in Palestine, an emergency Arab-Islamic summit is set to take place on Sunday, September 14, ARY News reported.

The Arab-Islamic summit, which is co-sponsored by Pakistan and organised in the name of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), aims to send a combined protest of what officials are calling “cowardly Israeli aggression”.

According to Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the summit will not accept Israel’s actions as “state terrorism” and an obvious violation of international law and Qatar’s sovereignty.

A meeting of foreign ministers is scheduled for Saturday, a day before the main Arab-Islamic summit, where a draft resolution condemning and criticising the attacks will be finalised.

The summit follows Israeli airstrikes on Doha that killed six individuals, including the son of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya and a Qatari security officer.

The incident has drawn extensive condemnation across the Arab world, with leaders from Iran, Iraq, Turkey, and Pakistan likely to attend the high-level session.

Qatar, a key negotiator in the Gaza conflict, has promised to adopt a bolder approach.

Experts believe that the upcoming summit will send a strong signal to Israel and its supporters, rejecting the normalisation of ongoing violence.

The Arab-Islamic summit is also expected to reinforce support for Palestine, urging the global community to take decisive action against Israel’s continued expansion in Gaza and the West Bank.

