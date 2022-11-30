Arabian Adventures enhances ‘Overnight Safari’ experience

Arabian Adventures, a leading UAE-based destination management company, tour and safari operator, is expanding its camp accommodation and service offering to further improve its popular ‘Overnight Safari’ experience.

Also known as the brand’s ‘Luxury Desert Camping’, the popular experience in the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve (DDCR) offers permanent tented accommodation with wooden decking amidst a natural green enclave, with a communal dining area, gazebo and bonfire set-up for gatherings at the centre.

Now open for the winter 2022/23 season, new accommodation options are located at a nearby viewpoint higher on the dunes. From here, guests can access from their deck panoramic, uninterrupted desert views for the ultimate Arabian sunrise and sunset, and an additional element of privacy amongst the tranquil surroundings.

Food and beverage options as part of the all-inclusive desert camping experience are also expanding for the new season. New menu items have been added to the line-up prepared for guests by the in-house culinary team, including unlimited soft drinks and premium beverages at a private bar, alongside a BBQ dinner and breakfast on the grill.

Mohanad Malhas, General Manager at Arabian Adventures, commented: “An Overnight Safari in the Dubai desert offers a back-to-nature experience like no other. In the pristine surroundings of the protected DDCR, our guests can get up close to local wildlife and be assured that everything will be taken care of by our team of destination experts. We are witnessing increased demand for our full range of UAE experiences this winter, and a stay in the desert remains high on the wish list of residents and visitors alike.”

Arabian Adventures’ camp now has a total of eight deluxe tents. Each accommodation can be booked by couples looking for a secluded getaway, or the entire camp can be booked on an exclusive basis, for large families or groups of friends seeking quality time together in a stunning location.

An Overnight Safari begins with pick-up from a guests’ chosen location with transfers included. A convenient self-drive option is also available for UAE residents, to drive through the conservation reserve following a Safari Guide. To reach the secluded camp, a camel ride is available. At the camp, deluxe tented accommodation includes a double bed and fresh linens, surrounded by a private deck and seating area. An outdoor, modern shower and restroom facilities are also available on-site.

As part of the on-site hospitality, unlimited beverages will be served throughout the experience, including for desert sundowners, and alongside a three-course evening meal. At any time, guests can arrange at their convenience a nature walk with an Arabian Adventures expert Safari Guide. A hot breakfast from the grill is also provided, surrounded by nature, with the experience concluding with onward transportation at guests’ convenience.

