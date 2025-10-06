Arabian Sea Cyclone 'Shakhti' weakens into cyclonic storm

KARACHI: The severe cyclonic storm ‘Shakhti’ over west-central and northwest of Arabian Sea has weakened into cyclonic storm during last 06 hours, Cyclone Warning Center, Karachi said on Monday.

The storm now lay centered at around Latitude 19.6◦N and Longitude 60.4◦E at about 910km southwest of Karachi.

Cyclonic storm Shakhti is likely to move east-southeastwards over the same region and weaken into depression by next 24 hours.

Isolated light rain likely to occur in coastal areas of Sindh and Baluchistan today under the influence of cyclone, according to weather report.

Sea conditions are likely to remain high to very rough with squally winds 70-90 gusting 90Km/hour near Sindh coast.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea till 7th October.

Gale wind speed reaching 80-90 gusting to 100Km/hour around the system center then it would gradually decrease becoming 45-55 gusting to 65Km/h with sea conditions are likely to remain very rough to high then very high over Northwest and West-Central Arabian Sea during next 24 hours. Thereafter gradually reduce around the system center.

PMD’s Cyclone Warning Center, Karachi is monitoring the system.