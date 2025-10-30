Arabian Sea Depression 786Km distance in south of Karachi

KARACHI: The Depression over east-central Arabian Sea moved westwards during past 24hours at 786Km south-southeast of Karachi and 400Km southwest of Veraval, Gujarat (India).

The weather system now lay centered around Latitude 17.90N and Longitude 68.20E and likely to move nearly westwards across east-central Arabian Sea during next 24hours PMD’s cyclone warning center Karachi said in its 9th watch alert.

Under its influence light rain/drizzle may occur at isolated places in Sindh’s district of Tharparker.

Currently, there is no threat to any coastal area in country, the cyclone warning center, monitoring the system, has stated.

In beginning of October, a low-pressure over the Arabian Sea was intensified into Depression and located at 440 kilometers distance in south from Karachi causing high waves and rough weather in the sea along Sindh’s coastal belt.

The weather system later turned into the severe cyclonic storm ‘Shakhti’.

It is to be mentioned here that the Arabian Sea remains less conducive to cyclone formation but in recent years, it has witnessed a noticeable increase in the frequency and intensity of cyclones. This change is largely attributed to evolving climate patterns, including rising sea surface temperatures and altered atmospheric conditions.

Traditionally, the Bay of Bengal has been more prone to cyclones than the Arabian Sea, but recent trends show a significant change in the pattern.