Arabian Sea low-pressure system at 1058 KM distance from Karachi

KARACHI: The low-pressure weather system in east-central Arabian Sea has intensified into depression and lay centered around latitude 17.1 N, longitude 73.0 E, which is about 1058 km southeast of Karachi.

It is likely to move eastwards and cross Indian coast near Konkan around mid-day.

Currently, there is no threat to any Pakistani coastal area. The Cyclone Warning Center at Karachi is monitoring the weather system.

The weather system in the Arabian Sea is energized by the warmer water temperatures. Weather experts say it could cause very hot weather in Karachi as the sea breeze is expected to be suspended.

Earlier reports said that the system hovering near India’s western coast and could strengthen into a deep depression or even a cyclone by May 24 or 25 if conditions remain favourable.

If the system turns into a cyclone, it will be named Shakti meaning ‘power’, a name proposed by Sri Lanka.

The Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum has appealed to fishermen not to venture into the open sea for the next few days, citing safety concerns due to high tides, considering the potential proximity of the system to Karachi and other coastal areas of Sindh.

