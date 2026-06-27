ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

During the discussion, the deputy prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to play its constructive role for achieving the goal of lasting peace and stability in the region and beyond.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi appreciated Pakistan’s continued support in advancing the US-Iran peace process.

He also thanked Pakistan for facilitating the safe and smooth repatriation of Iranian crew members and fishermen to their homeland. Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact, the statement added.

On Friday, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar announced that Pakistan had facilitated the safe arrival of 22 Iranian crew members in Karachi after they were recently interdicted by US authorities, and reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to assisting friendly countries on humanitarian grounds.

In a message posted on his official X account, DPM Dar said the 22 crew members of the vessel Lenore/Davina reached Karachi safely on Friday afternoon.

“I am pleased to share that twenty-two (22) Iranian crew members of the vessel Lenore/Davina, recently interdicted by US authorities, have safely arrived in Karachi this afternoon, AlhamduLillah,” he wrote.

The deputy prime minister said arrangements were being finalized in close coordination with the Iranian diplomatic missions in Pakistan to ensure the crew members’ earliest and safe return to Iran.

Dar said Pakistan had remained in close contact with both the United States and Iranian authorities throughout the repatriation process.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 spoke to Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi @araghchi last night. DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to play its constructive role for achieving the goal of lasting peace and stability in the region… pic.twitter.com/H1mXTGM1Ap — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) June 27, 2026

He noted that this was the fourth group of Iranian crew members whose return had been facilitated by Pakistan over the past two months. He said Pakistan has now assisted in the repatriation of more than 70 Iranian nationals, including the latest group of 22, through its territory.

Expressing appreciation to the Iranian leadership, Dar thanked Tehran for the confidence it had placed in Pakistan.

He also commended officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other Pakistani institutions for their professionalism and commitment to ensuring the smooth and safe repatriation of the Iranian nationals to their homeland.

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