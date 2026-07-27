ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday warned Aramco Asia Singapore Pvt Ltd and Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd (GO) that ex parte proceedings would be initiated against them if they failed to submit their responses in a case challenging the operation of Aramco-branded fuel stations in the federal capital.

Justice Muhammad Azam Khan heard the petition filed by Muhammad Shafiq Mir, owner of a PSO fuel station on Srinagar Highway, and expressed displeasure over the failure of several respondents to submit their replies despite repeated notices.

The court issued fresh notices to the Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Capital Development Authority (CDA), District Magistrate, Explosives Department, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Aramco, and other respondents, seeking their responses.

“Those who have not submitted their replies will face an ex parte decision,” Justice Azam Khan remarked, adding that the court would proceed with an order in the matter.

The petitioner’s counsel, Kashif Ali Malik, informed the court that nearly a year had passed since the case was filed, but several parties had still not submitted their responses.

He argued that there was confusion over the relationship between GO Pakistan and Aramco, saying, “At one place they say GO is a separate entity, while at another they claim it has 40 percent shares.”

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The petition challenges the operation of Aramco-branded petrol stations, alleging that the Saudi oil company is operating fuel outlets without obtaining the required marketing licence from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and without being registered as a corporate entity in Pakistan.

The petitioner argued that the arrangement violates provisions of the OGRA Ordinance, Pakistan Oil Rules 2016, Petroleum Act, and Explosives Act.

According to the petition, an Aramco outlet near the petitioner’s station is operating using licences and permits, including an explosives licence, that were originally issued to local companies Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd and Askar Oil.

The petitioner claimed that allowing such operations created “serious safety, regulatory, and competitive distortions” and caused financial losses to local operators.

The petition also accused OGRA and other authorities of “systemic inaction” by failing to stop the operations despite alleged regulatory violations.

After issuing fresh notices, the IHC adjourned further proceedings.