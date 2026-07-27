Arantxa Snchez Vicario reveals how $41 million fortune 'vanished'

Former World No. 1 and Spanish tennis icon Arantxa Snchez Vicario has opened up about one of the most painful chapters of her life, revealing that her lifetime fortune of approximately $41 million (31 million / 36 million) was completely wiped out after she handed total control of her finances to her ex-husband.

Speaking candidly during a recent appearance on Spanish television’s Universo Calleja, the 54-year-old four-time Grand Slam singles champion admitted that placing complete trust in her former spouse, Josep Santacana, left her financially bankrupt and emotionally shattered.”

I focused on playing tennis and never handled my own financial affairs because I didn’t know how,” Snchez Vicario explained. “I trusted my husband…

And the money vanished. I was left to shoulder the entire burden alone.”‘ I Fell Blindly in Love’Snchez Vicario married Santacana in 2008 and remained with him until their separation in 2019. Throughout their marriage, she chose to stay focused on her sports legacy and family while delegating all money management, bank accounts, and investment decisions to him.”

I trusted him because he was the father of my children,” she shared.

“I fell blindly in love, and he really isn’t the person I thought he was.” The financial collapse took a heavy toll on her mental health, forcing her into therapy to navigate the emotional trauma.” It was a complete shock,” she said.

“I had to go to therapy because I couldn’t believe it. It felt like waking up from a nightmare thinking, ‘This can’t be happening to me.'” Fraud Conviction and Ongoing Financial PenaltiesThe financial mismanagement eventually led to severe legal trouble.

In January 2024, a Barcelona court found both Snchez Vicario and Santacana guilty of fraud after prosecutors proved the couple hid assets to evade a massive debt owed to Banque de Luxembourg.

Case Details Court Ruling & Impact Primary Charge Asset concealment to avoid repaying Banque de Luxembourg Snchez Vicario’s Sentence 2-year suspended prison term (avoided jail via plea agreement) Josep Santacana’s Sentence 3 years and 3 months in prison Financial Penalty Joint fine of 6.6 million ($7.1 million) Current Restitution Plan Snchez Vicario surrenders 50% of her monthly income directly to the bank.

The court acknowledged that while Snchez Vicario lacked professional financial knowledge and was largely acting under her husband’s direction, she benefited from the movement of the funds and shared legal responsibility.

A History of Financial Misfortune This isn’t the first time the Hall of Famer has lost control of her hard-earned money. In her 2012 autobiography, Snchez Vicario publicly accused her late father and mother of squandering nearly $60 million that she earned during the peak of her 1990s playing career. Despite her off-court financial hardships, Snchez Vicario’s athletic legacy remains unquestioned.

Inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2007, she boasts: 4 Grand Slam Singles Titles (French Open 1989, 1994, 1998; US Open 1994) 10 Grand Slam Doubles & Mixed Doubles Titles 4 Olympic Medals representing Spain 5 Fed Cup Championships Today, the former champion is working to rebuild her life while allocating half of her earnings to clear her remaining legal obligations.