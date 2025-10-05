Arbaaz Khan adds new child to family

The 57-year-old global Bollywood producer-actor Arbaaz Khan and makeup artist Shura Khan have welcomed a newborn baby daughter to their family.

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to makeup artist Shura Khan back in 2023, and the wedding ceremony was attended by the Khan family and their close friends.

The news reports further claimed that the duo has given birth to a daughter, but no one from the Khan family has yet come to confirm the news about the girl being born.

The reports additionally claimed that the childbirth happened at Mumbai’s local hospital on Sunday, and a huge number of family members also reached hospitals.

However, as soon as the news surfaces of a new baby born at Khan’s home, the facilitation messages from fans and showbiz-associated personas begin passing congratulatory remarks.

For the unserved, it is pertinent to note that this is the second marriage of Arbaaz Khan; the first marriage was with famous Indian Hollywood superstar Malaika Arora, which lasted for nearly 20 years, as the couple parted ways in 2019.

It is a fascinating acknowledgment for fans that the paired shared a 22-year-old son, Arhan Khan.

In Feb 2025, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan addressed his brother Arbaaz Khan’s divorce from his first wife Malaika Arora, as he shared a piece of advice for the ex-couple’s only son, Arhaan.

Appearing on his nephew Arhaan Khan’s podcast, on his YouTube channel Dumb Biryani, Salman Khan talked to the host about his parents, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s divorce, and advised the star kid to focus on his career and having a family of his own.

As Arhaan’s friends revealed his future plans of opening a restaurant, the ‘Tiger 3’ actor told them that the former ‘has gone through his ups and downs’ following his parents’ separation.