Arbaaz Khan on reports of Salman Khan leaving Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan broke the silence on the reports about the actor moving out of Galaxy Apartment after the firing incident.

In an interview, Khan said that the threats will not end even if Salman Khan and the family relocate to another house, an Indian media outlet reported on Friday.

“Do you think it’ll get dissipated? Like tomorrow, if you move the location, you think that if there is an impending threat, it’ll go away. If that was the case, yes, one would do that. But the reality is that it’s not going to go away. So do you keep moving and doing that or do you just take precautions?” said Arbaaz Khan.

It is pertinent to mention that rumours were spreading about the possible relocation of the Tiger actor after his residence, Galaxy Apartment came under fire on April 14.

Soon after the shooting, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi took responsibility for the act while Mumbai Police also confirmed that the gang was behind the attack.

Following the firing incident, reports said that Salman Khan and his family would vacate the Bandra residence for their safety.

However, his brother has now said that the best thing to do in this regard was to take necessary precautions and continue their lives.

“Nobody is saying like, vacate this place and we’ll let you go. That’s not the case,” Arbaaz Khan said, adding that taking precautions at the highest level was the necessary thing to do instead of keep relocating.

According to him, his brother was attached to the residence as he and their father Salim Khan have lived there for years.

Days earlier, police in India retrieved two guns allegedly used in firing at the residence of Khan in Mumbai.

Local police retrieved two pistols, three magazines and 13 cartridges from the Tapi river in Gujarat as part of the investigation.

Earlier, police arrested two suspects including Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal who shot five rounds at the Galaxy Apartment residence of Salman Khan.