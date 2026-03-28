Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan reveal first glimpse of daughter, 'Sipaara'

Arbaaz Khan and his wife, Sshura Khan, posted their daughter Sipaara’s pics for the first time on Eid ul fitr.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Sshura shared an image of her baby girl, adorned in a white embroidered white outfit with silver anklets on her feet. She captioned the post with “Eid Vibes”.

Responses from fans and friends quickly filled up the comment section. “Aww… so adorable,” one user wrote. Another said, “Masha Allah, so cute.” One comment read, “Those little anklets are everything. Mashallah.” Some asked for more, even requesting to see the baby’s face, but the couple seems to be holding that line for now.

The pair, who married in December 2023 in a small ceremony hosted by Arpita Khan Sharma, have mostly kept their personal life low-key. This is Arbaaz’s second marriage after Malaika Arora, with whom he shares a son.

Meanwhile, Eid remained a family affair. As their father, Salim Khan, returned from the hospital after a month-long stay, the family members, including Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail Khan and their mother Sushila Charak, sisters Alvira and Arpita Khan Sharma, and other family members, waved at the large crowd present outside their Mumbai residence.