Arbeloa 'happy' if Mourinho back at Real Madrid next season

Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa said Saturday he would be pleased if Jose Mourinho replaces him and leads the club next season.

The Portuguese veteran who led Madrid between 2010 and 2013, clashing in that era with Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona side, has been heavily linked with a return to the Santiago Bernabeu bench.

Currently coaching Benfica, selecting the divisive Mourinho would be a gamble on the part of president Florentino Perez after Los Blancos finished without a major trophy for a second consecutive season.

“For me, as a former (Madrid) player and as a Madridista, Jose Mourinho is number one. He’s one of ours,” Arbeloa told reporters.

“If he comes back next year, I’ll be very happy to see him back home.”

Arbeloa replaced Xabi Alonso in January but was unable to help Madrid salvage anything from a troubled campaign.

Star striker Kylian Mbappe criticised Arbeloa after being benched in midweek for Madrid’s win over Real Oviedo.

Mbappe returned from a thigh injury that had kept him out of the Clasico last weekend, where Barca beat Madrid to seal their La Liga triumph.

“I’ve just bumped into him, I told him to stay calm. I understand that these kinds of things make headlines, but it’s something much more normal than you think,” Arbeloa said.

“I used to be a player, I know what they can feel in these situations — playing every day, then playing less or not at all,” continued the coach.

“I totally understand that Kylian wasn’t happy about not playing on Thursday, and I like that.

“I wouldn’t understand it if he didn’t want to play. My relationship with him remains the same.”