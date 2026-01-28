Archana Puran Singh says C-Grade films helped her survive

Veteran actress and television personality Archana Puran Singh recently reminisced about her early career and her role as the primary breadwinner during the early years of her marriage to Parmeet Sethi. The couple faced a challenging period when Archana’s earnings surpassed those of her husband, who was still attempting to establish his acting career.

In a video on her YouTube channel, Archana confessed that she accepted nearly every project offered to support her family. Reflecting on that time, she remarked, “When I married you, I was like, ‘Yes, I am the one who is earning.’ But somewhere I had repressed my feminine side, which wanted someone to provide—someone to lean on and look up to, just as my mother looked up to my father.” She admitted to feeling conflicted at times, nudging her husband to earn while she continued to work.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress revealed that financial constraints often compelled her to take on roles she otherwise would not have chosen. “My mantra was to never say no to work. Consequently, I did some very poor films, even C-grade films, because my priority was putting bread and butter on the table. At the time, I felt that if you had stepped up, I wouldn’t have had to do that work,” Archana stated.

Parmeet shared his perspective, explaining that he was young and still trying to build his professional footing. “Your career had already played out, but mine was just forming. I felt that if I took one misstep, I would be completely out of the industry. I was trying to become a lead hero for the longest time,” he added.

Archana responded with a smile, noting, “I also wanted to become a heroine,” to which Parmeet replied, “But you were seven years older than me and further ahead in your career.”

Archana ultimately expressed that she has accepted the reality of their journey. “I should have remembered that you were seven years behind me. When my path as a heroine didn’t pan out, I diversified. I became an anchor, a comedian, and took on side roles and C-grade films, but I always retained my dignity. If I hadn’t maintained my dignity through it all, I would not be where I am today.”

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi are parents to two sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan.