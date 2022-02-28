Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby meets COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Archbishop of Canterbury (ABC) and the head of the Church of England, Justin Welby and British High Commissioner Christian Turner called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, the military’s media wing said Monday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, religious and inter-faith harmony were discussed.

COAS Bajwa acknowledged the role of Christian brethren not only towards the creation of Pakistan but also for their contributions towards its progress, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

He appreciated the role of various institutions in the fields of education, health and public welfare being managed by the Christian community across Pakistan.

He especially acknowledged their contributions in defence of the motherland as part of the Pakistan armed forces.

Honorary Archbishop acknowledged Pakistan Army’s efforts in combatting terrorism and providing a secure environment to the minorities in the country.

He also pledged that the Christian community shall contribute wholeheartedly towards public welfare.

