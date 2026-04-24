Are Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz Engaged?

Harry Styles has reportedly gotten engaged to Zoe Kravitz, and fans are shocked by this sudden reveal.

Yes, the rumours were true after all! The love birds, after dating each other for eight months, have indeed proceeded to the next step as well.

According to a Page Six report, Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have recently gotten engaged after being together for 8 months.

As per reports, news of the couple’s engagement was confirmed by Page Six, which was just a few days later, when the speculation about their love life had created a buzz among their fans.

Amid rumours of the couple’s engagement, fans speculate that the star, who is the face of a beauty brand, had earlier, back in November, posted a picture with the ring on her finger. The beautiful piece is estimated to cost around GBP 58,000.

However, it was not confirmed if the ring was from the same brand.

The news of the engagement came after the couple was spotted out and about in London over the weekend multiple times.

The American actress, Zoe Kravitz was also seen wearing a sparkler on her ring finger. This further fuelled speculation that their relationship had become quite serious now.

Amidst the couple’s engagement rumours, there seems to be some form of confirmation. “He is completely smitten,” revealed an insider about Harry Styles’ love for Zoë Kravitz. “He would jump off a cliff for her.” On the other hand, the actress “is on cloud nine,” another source claimed.

Although the news was quite surprising to most of the people, it was surely something their friend group had been expecting for a long time.

The report said, “No one in their circle is surprised,” hinting at their deep-rooted romance. I feel like they’ve gone from 0 to 60,” one insider told Page Six at the time, while another added, “Harry wouldn’t have gone public with Zoë if it wasn’t anything.”