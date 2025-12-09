Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back on? Fans speculate after new rumors

In the recent spark of rumours related to Kylie Jenner, it was reported that she might be back with ex Travis Scott.

In a recent Instagram post, Jenner showed off her holiday spirit in a curve-hugging leather jacket. A cropped plunging jacket from Gucci’s fall 1997 collection in a bold fire-engine red.

Jenner zipped the vintage jacket only halfway, highlighting her figure, and styled it with low-rise jeans. However, what really caught fans’ attention was her choice of accessory. She wore a multi-stone statement ring with a bright reflective surface.

Fans quickly traced the piece back and realised it was the same ring Travis Scott once gifted her. They even resurfaced a 2021 post from the 28-year-old in which she captioned, “daddy got us matching rings,” and posed with Stormi while showing off the very same ring she appears to be wearing now.

Her statement ignited the rumours that Jenner might reconcile with her ex. Kylie Jenner might be back with Travis Scott, with whom she shares two kids, Stormi and Aire. The gossip gets more intense when her relationship with Timothée Chalamet is on shaky ground.

Rumours about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet calling it quits picked up steam after he skipped her mom’s big birthday celebration, which many fans read as a sign that things weren’t great between them.

According to the insiders, the two are still very much together and planning to spend the holidays as a couple. They were even spotted having Thanksgiving with Kylie’s family at a private club, which quieted the breakup talk for a moment.

Fans also noticed Kylie wearing merch from Timothée’s new film Marty Supreme. Some people took it as a subtle show of support. At the same time, there’s been chatter that Kylie might be feeling a little uneasy about some of Timothée’s old friends, especially with rumours about him reconnecting with a long-time acquaintance. Still, sources say the two are doing what a lot of busy couples do: juggling work, travel, and family while trying to stay close.

Background



Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott first started dating in April 2017 after meeting at Coachella, and their relationship quickly took off. They welcomed their daughter Stormi in 2018, but by late 2019, they had split for the first time. Over the next few years, they were on and off, reconnecting in 2021 and later welcoming their son Aire in 2022. By early 2023, they had broken up again, and this time the split appeared to be final. Through it all, they stayed committed to co-parenting their two kids.

Meanwhile, with all the chatter about a possible Kylie and Travis reunion, fans are now questioning where the beauty mogul really stands with Timothée.