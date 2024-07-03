Are Punjab govt officials getting new houses, cars?

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said that the incumbent provincial government has not approved any new scheme of houses and vehicles for officials, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the provincial information minister said that the approval for the vehicles and houses for the government officials was made during the tenure of the previous caretaker government.

She; however, admitted that the government officials have been allotted accommodation as per the decision of the former caretaker government.

She said that the total cost of the project is Rs. 1644 million, with an expenditure of Rs. 501 million. Azma Bukhari said that Rs 200 million has been allocated for the project in the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Earlier on June 28, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz has announced the distribution date of E-bikes.

Addressing the Punjab Assembly, she said that the government of Punjab kick off the distribution of electric bikes from July 10.

Highlighting the achievements of her government’s first 100 days in office, she emphasized that historic and tax-free budget was presented by the provincial government and the government has not imposed taxes on the people of Punjab.

The Chief Minister said her government is going to restart the laptop scheme with the cost of 10 billion rupees. She also informed the house that a plan is being initiated to enroll out-of-school children in schools.

About health facilities, she said free medicines and treatment facility is being provided to the people in public hospitals.