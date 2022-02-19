Shahood Alvi’s daughter Areeba Alvi gets engaged

Actor Areeba Alvi – the daughter of senior actor, director and producer Shahood Alvi – took to Instagram to make her engagement news public.

The celebrity made the news public by sharing a photo of her wearing her engagement ring. However, the name and details of her fiance have been kept secret as of now

“I said Yes! 💍” the caption by the actor read. The picture got thousands of likes from the picture and video-sharing social media application’s users.

They took to the comment section of her social media post to congratulate her.

It is pertinent to mention that she has thousands of Instagram followers. She shares her pictures and BTS of projects with her fans and admirers.

Earlier, she got thousands of likes on the pictures of her photoshoot that see her wearing a stylish green kurta shalwar. Moreover, she turned heads with the pictures of her in a purple-coloured outfit as well.

It is pertinent to mention that her father Shahood Alvi is working in the industry since 1994.

