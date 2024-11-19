Areeba Habib responds to criticism over Diwali celebration

Actor-model Areeba Habib urged people to be more tolerant towards the minorities of the country as she opened up on the social media backlash for celebrating Diwali with her Hindu friends.

In a recent discussion with fellow actor Ushna Shah, Areeba Habib addressed the flak she received on social media after posting pictures of celebrations from the Diwali bash of seasoned Pakistani designer, Deepak Perwani.

Responding to the criticism from keyboard warriors, the ‘Jalan’ actor reflected, “We live in a country with a lot of people, including Christians and Hindus, who celebrate our occasions with us. Deepak also attends our Iftar parties even if he isn’t fasting.”

“We’re going there to be a part of their happiness and enjoy with them because they don’t have a lot of their extended families here. They [minorities] are away from their communities because Pakistan is their home now, and we’re simply celebrating with them,” she explained adding that she even puts up a tree and celebrates Christmas with her staff.

“Yes I’m Muslim Alhamdulillah but we are human too. We’re not saying you should convert to Christianity or anything but there is no harm in joining their celebrations and being a part of their happy moments,” Habib maintained urging the parents to teach this lesson of tolerance to their kids.

