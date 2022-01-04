Areeba Habib’s ‘shendi’ turns out to be a starry affair

Pakistani actor Areeba Habib’s wedding festivities continue with a star-studded shendi ceremony over the past weekend followed by a Qawalli event last night.

Areeba Habib, a rising actor in the Pakistani drama industry, who tied the knot with Saadain Imran Sheikh in a daytime event on the last afternoon of 2021, had a starry Shendi event on Sunday in Karachi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THOR Productions (@thor_productions)

After her bright red bridal trousseau by Hussain Rehar for the day event, the ‘Jalan’ actor opted for a champagne-toned ensemble by designer Shehla Chatoor, featuring ruffled floor-length lehenga with the heavily embellished off-shoulder long shirt having hints of deep red.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdul Samad Zia Weddings (@abdulsamadzia)

Her pearl and stone-studded jewelry by Allure complimented the hints of color in her bridal dress. The stunning actor was dolled up by celebrity makeup artist Natasha Lakhani with her signature 100-watt skin and soft pink pout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Ali Lakhani (@beyondbeautynatasha)

Glimpses from the starry ceremony have been doing rounds on social media that see a couple of the day shaking a leg with a surprise performance by Saadain on the dance floor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Areeba Habib (@imareebahabib)

The glitzy ceremony witnessed the attendance of various popular names from showbiz and fashion industry, including actors Yasir Hussain and wife Iqra Aziz, Mansha Pasha, Zhalay Sarhadi, Zubab Rana, Yashma Gill, Aiman Khan, Amar Khan, Sana Fakhar to name a few.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdul Samad Zia Weddings (@abdulsamadzia)

Supermodels of Pakistan Nadia Hussain Khan and Fouzia Aman were also present at the event dressed to nines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdul Samad Zia Weddings (@abdulsamadzia)

Post the grand shendi event, the ‘Koi Chaand Rakh’ actor looked elated with the husband on their Qawalli night on Monday. Areeba looked ravishing as she donned a maroon velvet saree for the musical event, complimenting it with red roses and a sleek bun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maha Wajahat Khan (@mahasphotographyofficial)

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!