Areej Mohyudin got scared while filming ‘Bandish’ season two?

Actor Areej Mohyudin is winning hearts with her performance in the second season of the ARY Digital supernatural horror serial ‘Bandish‘.

The actor appeared on the ARY Digital show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’. Areej Mohyudin opened up about working in the show.

Host Nida Yasir told Areej Mohyudin that she has proved her mettle with her performance in the show. The actor said she is doing so by playing diverse roles.

The celebrity, when asked whether she got scared filming the scenes, said she had fun working in the show as it was a different experience for her. She added the cast and director Aabis Raza made it easy.

Areej Mohyudin said her co-star Aamna Ilyas told her that she does not need to cry every time whenever she shed tears as a way to show fear.

‘Bandish‘ season two shows the harsh reality of black magic in society. The cast includes The show Affan Waheed, Sania Saeed, Areej Mohiuddin, Amna Ilyas, Hoorain, Zainab Qayyum, Shuja Asad and others.

Syed Nabeel and Shahid Nizami have written the show. The serial is directed by Aabis Raza.

The supernatural horror show airs at 8PM PST every Friday.