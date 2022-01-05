Arez Ahmed, Hiba Bukhari share clicks from their ‘Mayun’

Pakistani actor, Arez Ahmed who is getting married to co-actor Hiba Bukhari, shared a click from their ‘Mayun‘ event with a sweet caption on Instagram.

‘Hangor’ actor took to photo and video sharing site, Instagram to share a joyous snap from the intimate ‘Mayun‘ event. The picture shared by Arez in the late hours of Wednesday had a sweet caption along.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arez Ahmed (@imarezahmed)

“Tumhari aur meri kahani ki tarah hua yeh mayun..achanak aur khoobsurat ❤️”, the ‘Mere Apne’ actor penned with the adorable picture of the duo as he tagged the partner.

The photo on Instagram received numerous hearts from users of the app within a few hours, as well as the lovely wishes for the couple. Celebrities like Madiha Rizvi and Arez’s ‘Mere Apne’ co-star also made sure to drop best wishes for them in the comments section.

Earlier today, Hiba Bukhari also shared a few glimpses from what seems like a simplistic at-home event, as she expressed her gratitude in the caption: “Because Allah has best plans raw and simple, which are not so simple 🧿 ❤️ “.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir)

Yesterday, Hiba Bukhari took the internet by storm as she released a series of pictures of her traditional ‘Mayun’ look on Instagram, wearing heavily-embellished bright yellow lehnga from designer Maha Wajahat Khan, with floral jewelry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir)

‘Berukhi’ actor made for a gorgeous conventional bride by celebrity stylist Waleed Nadeem with minimal makeup from Fauzia’s salon.

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed made their relationship official earlier last month with Instagram posts on their respective accounts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir)

