Argentina beat England to reach World Cup final

Reigning champions Argentina came from behind to beat England 2-1 on Wednesday and reach their second World Cup final in a row, where they will face Spain.

Anthony Gordon put England ahead in the 55th minute but Enzo Fernandez equalised 30 minutes later and Lautaro Martinez headed in the winner in stoppage time from Lionel Messi’s cross.

Argentina will have a chance to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups after Messi, 39, once again dragged his team to victory.

The South Americans will face a Spain team in the final who beat France 2-0 in Tuesday’s semi-final.