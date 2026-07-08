Argentina fans refuse to leave stadium, celebrate World Cup win over Egypt for 2 hours

Following a heart-stopping 3-2 victory over Egypt in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 on July 7, thousands of travelling Argentina supporters transformed the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta into an impromptu carnival, refusing to vacate the arena for over two hours post-match.

The viral celebrations highlight the sheer relief and euphoria of the Albiceleste fanbase after their team narrowly averted a historic upset to keep their World Cup title defense alive.

Inside the Post-Match Celebrations in Atlanta

While stadiums typically clear out within 30 to 45 minutes of the final whistle, Argentine fans lingered long after the players exited the pitch. Security and stadium staff watched as the stands remained packed with a sea of blue and white.

The Scene: Fans chanted traditional stadium anthems, beat drums, and waved flags featuring Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona.

The Duration: The celebratory chants went on for over two hours, delaying standard stadium lockdown procedures as security allowed supporters to safely expend their emotional energy.

The Vibe: Local attendees and media reported that the atmosphere resembled a street party in Buenos Aires rather than an international venue in the United States.

Match Recap: How Argentina Pulled Off a Stunner

The prolonged celebration was fueled by the intense emotional rollercoaster of the match itself. Egypt put on a tactical masterclass for the opening 70 minutes, threatening to eliminate the reigning world champions early.

Argentina’s last-16 clash against Egypt turned into a rollercoaster that the defending champions almost lost.

Egypt struck first in the opening half when Yasser Ibrahim finished clinically to make it 1-0. The shock grew early in the second half as Mostafa Ziko doubled the lead, leaving the Pharaohs 2-0 up and the favorites stunned.

The comeback began in the 79th minute when Cristian Romero powered in a header to pull one back. Just six minutes later, Lionel Messi converted to level it at 2-2, completely shifting the momentum.

Then, deep into stoppage time in the 93rd minute, Enzo Fernández scored a historic late winner — the 3,000th goal in FIFA World Cup history — to seal a dramatic 3-2 victory for Argentina.

What’s Next for Argentina?

With their ticket to the quarter-finals secured via the skin of their teeth, Lionel Messi and his squad are marching forward. Argentina is scheduled to fly to Kansas City, where they will take on Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday, July 11, 2026. If the scenes in Atlanta are any indication, Swiss fans can expect an incredibly hostile, loud, and passionate Argentine presence in the stands.