"Argentina will play like France played last night" – Kevin Pietersen prediction goes viral

The stage is set in Atlanta for one of the most explosive matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen has added fuel to the fire. Pietersen took to social media to boldly declare that defending champions Argentina will see their title defense crumble at the hands of Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions.

The Bold Claim: “Argentina Will Play Like France”

Pietersen drew a direct parallel to the tournament’s first semi-final, where a dominant Spain side comfortable dismantled France 2-0 in Dallas. According to the cricket icon, the Albiceleste will suffer a similar fate on Wednesday night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“Argentina will play like France played last night.” — Kevin Pietersen on X (formerly Twitter).

To reach the final four, both heavyweights had to survive grueling, high-intensity quarter-finals that pushed them to their absolute limits:

England’s Dramatic Escape: The Three Lions trailed Norway after a 36th-minute goal from Andreas Schjelderup. English superstar Jude Bellingham rescued his country, scoring the equalizer before slotting home a stunning winner three minutes into extra time to seal a 2-1 victory.

Argentina’s Tactical Grind: The defending champions overcame Switzerland 3-1. After Dan Ndoye cancelled out Alexis Mac Allister’s opening goal, the Swiss held firm into extra time despite a red card for Breel Embolo. A heroic 112th-minute goal from Julian Alvarez and a late insurance goal by Lautaro Martinez ultimately saved the Albiceleste.

Lionel Scaloni Takes the High Road

During the pre-match press conference in Atlanta, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni was asked directly about the criticism and bold predictions pouring in from former English players and pundits.

Instead of firing back, the 48-year-old tactician delivered a masterclass in diplomacy:

“Former England players criticising Argentina National Team? I haven’t seen what they said, but when I stop coaching, I won’t criticise any player, whether they’re Argentine, Japanese, Chinese or English. I’d rather not comment. I imagine they’re doing it to support their national team.” — Lionel Scaloni, Argentina Manager.

Comparative Analysis: The Semi-Final Landscape

Semi-Final 1: Spain vs. France

Spain took it 2-0, and it was all about midfield control. Their midfield masterclass completely shut down France’s attack and finally ended Les Bleus’ long clean-sheet streak.

Semi-Final 2: Argentina vs. England

Set for Wednesday, July 15 in Atlanta, this one pit momentum against adaptability. Argentina come in on an 11-game winning streak, but they’ll face Thomas Tuchel’s England — a side known for being tactically flexible and tough to break down.

It’s possession and precision vs. resilience and game-planning.