FIFA World Cup final live: Argentina v Spain 0-0 at half-time

Defending champions Argentina and Spain were locked at 0-0 at half-time in the World Cup final on Sunday.

The European champions shaded possession at the MetLife Stadium in a game of few clear-cut chances.

Teenager Lamine Yamal had an early effort while Mikel Oyarzabal shot straight at Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez later in the opening period.

New Real Madrid signing Marc Cucurella came close for Spain as he flashed a shot across goal shortly before half-time.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina are aiming for a fourth World Cup crown while Spain are seeking to win the trophy for a second time.

Trump Arrival

US President Donald Trump arrived on Sunday for the World Cup final at the MetLife Stadium near New York where Argentina will take on Spain at the climax of the 48-team tournament.

Trump’s helicopter set down next to the stadium as long lines of spectators waited to enter the venue through enhanced security checks.

Team News

Lionel Messi’s Argentina made three changes to their starting line-up for Sunday’s World Cup final against Spain as the holders attempt to become the first team since 1962 to retain the trophy.

Gonzalo Montiel, who scored the winning penalty in the shootout in the 2022 final win against France, comes in at right-back in place of Nahuel Molina for Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina.

The other changes see Rodrigo De Paul return in midfield, where Nico Gonzalez also starts, with Leandro Paredes and Giuliano Simeone making way.

Argentina reached the final by defeating England 2-1 in Wednesday’s semi-final in Atlanta following a dramatic late comeback.

Messi, 39, is appearing in his third World Cup final and starts the day on eight goals at the tournament, two behind France’s Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot.

The Argentina skipper has scored 21 goals overall at World Cups, one behind Mbappe’s record of 22.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente named the same line-up that started the 2-0 semi-final victory against France.

Lamine Yamal, who can become the third-youngest player ever to win a World Cup, just six days after his 19th birthday, starts on the right wing for the defending European champions.

Spain are aiming to win a second World Cup after their previous triumph in 2010.

If Argentina win it will be their fourth title, which would put them level with Germany and Italy and one behind record five-time champions Brazil.

Starting line-ups

Spain: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri (capt), Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal

Coach: Luis de la Fuente (ESP)

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Nico Gonzalez; Enzo Fernandez; Lionel Messi (capt), Julian Alvarez

Coach: Lionel Scaloni (ARG)

Referee: Slavko Vincic (SLO)