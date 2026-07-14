Argentina vs England: Astrologer predicts penalty shootout decider and issues warning for Messi

A dramatic World Cup 2026 clash between Argentina and England could come down to penalties, according to a viral prediction from an astrologer.

The forecast has already sparked debate online as fans prepare for a potential blockbuster matchup between two football giants.

What The Astrologer Predicted For Argentina vs England

The astrologer claims the long-awaited Argentina vs England game at the 2026 World Cup will not be decided in 90 minutes. Instead, they foresee a tense, back-and-forth match that ends in a penalty shootout to determine the winner.

The prediction taps into the historic rivalry between both nations, dating back to iconic World Cup meetings in 1986 and 1998. With both squads stacked with talent in 2026, a shootout scenario feels plausible to many fans.

The Warning For Lionel Messi

Along with the shootout forecast, the astrologer also issued a specific warning for Lionel Messi. While details of the warning were not fully expanded, the mention of Messi has added extra attention, given this is likely to be one of his final World Cups.

Fans are interpreting it as a caution about pressure, injuries, or the emotional weight of facing England on such a big stage.

Why This Prediction Is Going Viral Ahead Of World Cup 2026

Historic Rivalry: Argentina vs England always carries extra drama.

Messi Factor: Any story involving Messi ahead of 2026 gets massive traction.

Penalty Drama: Shootouts are peak World Cup tension, and fans love debating outcomes.

While astrology isn’t a proven predictor of match results, the timing of this forecast has fueled conversation as the tournament approaches.