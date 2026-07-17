Argentina vs Spain final: Ex-Chelsea defender predicts brutal 4-0 scoreline

If the Spanish giants and the reigning world champions clash in a huge final, could Lionel Messi’s Argentina be thrashed? This is according to former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy who is confident in claiming Spain would comprehensively dismantle the current holders of football’s greatest prize.

During a conversation with talkSPORT, the expert slammed any notion of parity between the two behemoths and claimed La Roja would dominate by an enormous 4-0 scoreline.

Why Cundy Believes Spain Would Dominate Argentina

Cundy made the comments as a debate arose on the topic of a possible Finalissima match or future clash between the continent’s champions at a FIFA World Cup Final. Despite Argentina winning the World Cup and Copa America respectively, the pundit insisted Spain are on another level due to their tactical prowess and abundance of young talent.

“If Spain play Argentina right now in a World Cup Final, Spain win. They don’t just win, they blow them away. It’s 4-0,” declared Cundy.

And when pressed if Lionel Messi could single-handedly change the outcome of such a fixture, the former Premier League star was defiant. “Messi can’t save them from that.”

The Modern Tactical Divide

Cundy’s assertions touch on an increasing sentiment within the football community about the gulf between the highest level of South American international football and that of their European counterparts.

Spain’s Evolution: Spain has morphed into a relentlessly fast-paced unit under Luis de la Fuente, spearheaded by a core of young talent such as Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, all orchestrated by Rodri’s calm midfield presence.

Argentina’s Aging Core: While Lionel Scaloni’s Albiceleste has dominated South America for several years now, there are doubts that their aging group of stars, built around the ageing Lionel Messi, would be able to keep up with Spain’s intensity.

Although a 4-0 thrashing against a defensively sound Argentina would undoubtedly be a significant upset, it’s clear the dominant European Champions have established an imposing presence on the world stage following their superb Euro performance. Time will tell if this clash of titans could eventually materialize on the biggest stage.