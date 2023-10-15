Argentina women smash T20I record with mammoth 427/1

Argentina’s women’s team smashed a Twenty20 international record with 427 for one against Chile in Buenos Aires.

Lucia Taylor and Albertina Galan hit centuries as Argentina’s women’s team pulverized the Twenty20 international record with 427 for one against Chile in Buenos Aires.

Argentina smashed the previous best by 109 runs without hitting a single six, but they effectively faced more than 10 extra overs. Chile, fielding seven debutants, all teenagers, bowled 64 no-balls as they conceded 73 extras.

The previous record total was 318/1 by Bahrain’s women against Saudi Arabia in March 2022.

Nepal broke the men’s record when they made 314/3 as they beat Mongolia at the Asian Games in China last month. After Chile won the toss and asked the hosts to bat Friday, openers Taylor and Galan put on 350 for the first wicket in 16.5 overs.

It was a T20I record stand, breaking the record of 257 set by Yulia Anggraeni and Kadek Winda Prastini for Indonesia against the Philippines in 2019.

Taylor, whose previous top score in T20Is was 29, made 169 off 84 balls with 27 fours, the highest individual score in a women’s T20I. The previous record was 161 not out by Deepika Rasangika when Bahrain set the old record.

Aaron Finch hit 172 for Australia’s men in Zimbabwe in 2018. Galan batted through, making 145, also off 84 balls, with 23 fours. Maria Castineiras hit 40 off 16 balls, with seven fours.

Emilia Toro, a 15-year old making her Chile debut, bowled 21 no-balls in her three overs. Florencia Martinez, another 15-year old debutant, bowled 17 no-balls as her one over cost 52 runs.

In Chile’s reply, seven batters failed to score, four were run out and one batter was injured and did not bat, as they were dismissed for 63 in 15 overs.

Jessica Miranda, who also took Taylor’s wicket, was top scorer on 27, although Argentina conceded 29 extras. The 364-run margin of victory was the largest in either women’s or men’s T20I cricket, eclipsing Nepal’s 273-run victory over Mongolia.

The match was the first of three T20s in three days between the teams. Argentina are 66th in the International Cricket Council’s rankings while Chile, who had not played a T20I since 2019, do not have a ranking.