Argentina's World Cup ends in disgrace with post-match fight

Argentina’s bid to retain the FIFA World Cup ended in controversy on Sunday as ugly scenes erupted after the final whistle following a 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the championship match at New York New Jersey Stadium.

What should have been a night of celebration for Spain was briefly overshadowed by a heated confrontation between players from both sides moments after the match ended.

As Spain’s substitutes and coaching staff rushed onto the pitch to celebrate their second World Cup title, tensions flared when Argentina’s midfielder Leandro Paredes became heavily involved in the altercation, clashing with Spain defender Eric García before later confronting midfielder Gavi

The incident quickly escalated as players from both teams gathered, leading to pushing and shoving near the center of the field.

Cameras captured several players and coaching staff attempting to separate those involved as Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni rushed onto the pitch to calm the situation.

The exact cause of the confrontation was not immediately clear, and no official statement had been issued regarding the incident at the time of writing.

Amid the confrontation, Lionel Messi remained composed. The Argentina captain was seen congratulating Spain’s players and exchanging handshakes before collecting his runners-up medal. The 39-year-old later became emotional as Argentina supporters applauded and chanted his name inside the stadium.

Spain secured the World Cup title after Ferran Torres scored the only goal of the match in the 106th minute of extra time.