Matthew Vaughn teases crossover between ‘Agrylle’ and ‘Kingsman’

Hollywood director Matthew Vaughn teased a ‘Kingsman‘ and ‘Argylle‘ crossover after announcing that the franchises exist in the same universe.

Matthew Vaughn’s latest film ‘Argylle’ was released on Friday and the initial response has not been welcoming. It has a dismal 35% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Argylle‘ isn’t Matthew Vaughn’s first attempt at an action comedy. He worked on the live adaptation of the ‘Kingsman‘ comic books and the project was a hit.

The director had confirmed its sequel despite the negative reviews and the two characters could cross paths in a film on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“We have an ‘Argylle 2’ planned so there is a universe – so we’ve got the kingsman on the right, I’d say, Argylle on the left and then we’ve got an idea for something in the middle as well – you’ve got these sort of competing franchises in a galaxy that one day might meet,” he was quoted saying in US showbiz news agency Fandomwire’s report.

Matthew Vaughan said his films are a love letter and ‘Argylle‘ is a “meta” project.

“Most of my movies are always – I call them a love letter to the movies I loved as a kid or which I felt could be reinvented – We just came up with this, it is a very meta movie so it’s got lots of tropes that I’ve been guilty of making with spy movies which we’re sort of trying to reinvent,” he concluded.

