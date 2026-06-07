Ariana breaks down in tears during emotional 'Eternal Sunshine' tour kickoff in Oakland

Pop superstar Ariana Grande made an emotional return to the live stage over the weekend, officially kicking off her highly anticipated Eternal Sunshine Tour.

The 32-year-old vocalist opened the 41-date concert run on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at the Oakland Arena in California. Marking her first proper headlining concert tour in seven years, the milestone moment proved overwhelming for the “Side to Side” singer, who openly wept while addressing the roaring crowd.

An Emotional Reunion After a 7-Year Hiatus

Visibly moved by the massive reception, Grande paused during the opening night to express her deep gratitude to the thousands of fans in attendance.

“Thank you so much, I have missed you,” Grande told the arena, her voice cracking with emotion. “It’s been seven years. Thank you so much for being here.”

Prior to launching the Eternal Sunshine Tour, Grande’s last major live trek was 2019’s Sweetener World Tour. In the years since, she largely shifted her professional focus toward acting—most notably starring as Glinda in the cinematic adaptations of the Broadway musical Wicked—and building her beauty brand.

Recreating the ‘Supernatural’ Moment

The tour heavily promotes her critically acclaimed seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, which originally debuted on March 8, 2024.

Aside from delivering flawless live vocals, Grande treated opening-night fans to a highly theatrical show. To close out the first evening, she recreated her iconic, ethereal “supernatural” choreography and visual aesthetics. Shortly after walking off stage, Grande shared a glimpse of the stylized recreation on her official Instagram account, sending her online fandom into a frenzy.

The 41-date stadium and arena tour will continue across North America and select international stops over the coming months.

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